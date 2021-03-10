Events happening in March with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is an organization focused on improving economic development, opportunities, and education in Albuquerque, as well as throughout the state of New Mexico. Vice President of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Shannon Jacques discussed what is happening for the month of March.

On March 18, join the AHCC to learn and network with senior-level procurement and purchasing managers at the 2021 Hispano Chamber Virtual Procurement Summit. This summit will provide a platform for small business owners to meet essential community stakeholders, procurement specialists, and business experts to examine the benefits of implementation of how procurement can change the future of your business or organization. It will offer an opportunity to exchange knowledge on procurement policies, meet the buyers, learn from community resources, and network amongst other like-minded businesses. You can purchase tickets online.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is providing 3 types of scholarships for the 2021 Education Excellence Celebration. The Scholarships are designed to provide recognition for educational achievement and award leadership qualities to graduating Hispanic high school seniors that will be attending an institution of higher learning or trade school, and students currently enrolled in an institution of higher education (undergraduate or graduate) or non-traditional adults looking to obtain a degree or certificate. The Scholarship Committee will consider the educational achievements, leadership qualities, letters of recommendation, written essays, and strong financial need. The application deadline has extended to April 12, so submit now!

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

