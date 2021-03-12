Clark’s Pet Emporium is the go-to shop for all your pets needs

Clark’s Pet Emporium wants to the most complete of the pet stores in Albuquerque. They offer a wide range of supplies, services, pet food, aquariums, and even pets themselves. Clark’s Pet Emporium’s goal is for both of their pet stores to be the local go-to place for everything relating to the needs of the pets in New Mexico. Manager Tanner Richards discusses all that they have to offer.

Clark’s Pet Emporium doesn’t just sell products, they connect with the pet community. Clark’s Pets cares about animals and works in partnership with a number of organizations such as Animal Humane New Mexico, Watermelon Mountain Ranch, ANEW, Wildlife Rescue Inc. of New Mexico, and many others.

Clark’s Pet Emporium is located at 11200 Menaul Blvd NE, open Monday- Sunday. For more information, just head to clarkspets.com.

