Comcast launching more than 30 wifi-connected ‘Lift Zones’ across New Mexico

Staying connected. Since the pandemic, it’s been crucial more than ever to have a solid internet connection. That’s why Comcast is working to connect low-income families to the internet so they can easily participate in any virtual educational opportunities. Comcast’s Area Vice President Chris Dunkeson discusses more on “Lift Zones” and how it’s helping New Mexicans access critical resources.

As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income families to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast announced plans to equip more than 30 different locations across New Mexico with WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” before the end of 2021. Working with its network of nonprofit, community, and city partners, Comcast is providing robust WiFi in safe spaces for students and adults to get online, participate in distance learning and workforce development training, and access critical resources.

