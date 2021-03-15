St. Patrick’s Day appetizers with Smith’s Food and Drug

Saint Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s Food and Drug is here with a couple of fun recipes you can make with your family.
Irish Potato Bites
Ingredients
- 20 red or Yukon gold potatoes, golf ball sized
- ½ c. corned beef, chopped
- ¼ c. sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 tbsp. butter, melted
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- Garnish with sour cream and chopped chives
Directions
- Fill a large pot with water and a large pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and add the potatoes to boil and cook 15-20 minutes or until fork-tender.
- Preheat your oven to 400.
- Drain the potatoes and cool for 5-10 minutes. Cut them in half and then slice a small bit off the rounded end so the potato will sit upright. Using a melon baller or small spoon Scoop out the insides of each potato into a bowl, being careful to not remove too much potato. Place the potato skins on a parchment-lined baking sheet and sprinkle with some kosher salt and pepper.
- Add the melted butter, cheddar cheese, corned beef, salt, and pepper to the potato insides and stir to combine using a potato masher. Scoop the potato mixture into the prepared skins and place in the oven to bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and serve with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle with chopped chives or green onion. Enjoy!
St. Patrick’s Day Fruit Salad
Ingredients
- 2 green pears, sliced
- 2 green apples, sliced
- 1 c. green grapes, halved
- 1 c. honeydew melon, cut into chunks
- Juice of 1 lemon or lime
- 1 pinch kosher salt
- 1 tbsp. fresh mint, chopped
- ½ c. orange juice
- 2 tbsp. honey
Directions
- In a large bowl, stir all of the prepared fruit together with the juice of a lime or lemon and a pinch of salt.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the mint, orange juice, and honey. Pour over the fruit and stir to combine. Serve and enjoy!
