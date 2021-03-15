St. Patrick’s Day appetizers with Smith’s Food and Drug

Saint Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, and Chef Jeff Jackson with Smith’s Food and Drug is here with a couple of fun recipes you can make with your family.

Irish Potato Bites

Ingredients

20 red or Yukon gold potatoes, golf ball sized

½ c. corned beef, chopped

¼ c. sharp cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. butter, melted

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Garnish with sour cream and chopped chives

Directions

Fill a large pot with water and a large pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and add the potatoes to boil and cook 15-20 minutes or until fork-tender. Preheat your oven to 400. Drain the potatoes and cool for 5-10 minutes. Cut them in half and then slice a small bit off the rounded end so the potato will sit upright. Using a melon baller or small spoon Scoop out the insides of each potato into a bowl, being careful to not remove too much potato. Place the potato skins on a parchment-lined baking sheet and sprinkle with some kosher salt and pepper. Add the melted butter, cheddar cheese, corned beef, salt, and pepper to the potato insides and stir to combine using a potato masher. Scoop the potato mixture into the prepared skins and place in the oven to bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle with chopped chives or green onion. Enjoy!

St. Patrick’s Day Fruit Salad

Ingredients

2 green pears, sliced

2 green apples, sliced

1 c. green grapes, halved

1 c. honeydew melon, cut into chunks

Juice of 1 lemon or lime

1 pinch kosher salt

1 tbsp. fresh mint, chopped

½ c. orange juice

2 tbsp. honey

Directions

In a large bowl, stir all of the prepared fruit together with the juice of a lime or lemon and a pinch of salt. In a small bowl, whisk together the mint, orange juice, and honey. Pour over the fruit and stir to combine. Serve and enjoy!

Like this: Like Loading...