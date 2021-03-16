One ABQ revamps volunteer website, discusses the benefits of volunteer work

It takes a lot for a city to functionally operate. One group of people that are incredibly valuable to the day-to-day operations here in Albuquerque are our volunteers. That’s why the One Albuquerque Volunteer website was revamped in early 2020 to provide the largest and most up-to-date list of volunteer opportunities available in the Duke City. Albuquerque’s First Lady Elizabeth Kisten Keller discusses the volunteer opportunities and in the city and why these jobs are so important.

Like this: Like Loading...