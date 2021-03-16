Things On The Wall turns bland, boring walls into masterpieces

Two words-bringing joy. That is what wall scraper and four-time heart attack survivor Don Bremner prides himself on when he puts the paintbrush to the wall. Things On The Wall is a company that takes bland, boring walls inside and outside of homes and transforms them into household staples. Bremner discusses the murals he has painted and how he can take that average wall and turn it into a masterpiece.

Don Bremner and his wife relocated from New Zealand to Albuquerque in 2012. They loved colorful gardens, but the transition from New Zealand’s climate to New Mexico’s was a challenge for a short season. After painting sunflowers on their empty wall, it snowed. When Bremner asked his wife how the colorful wall made her feel, she said “just happy,” and that’s how the concept for Things On The Wall was born.

From March through November 2020, 45 murals were painted in 30 homes, with half of their clients having around 3-6 murals. Bremner has painted 35 feet beaches for people in the Duke City who used to live near the coast; always high tide, no rip tide or sand in your lunch, and no parking problems!

Contact them now for a free consultation. They’ll come to you, learn about what you’re thinking, and help you figure out how your vision can come to life. You can contact Things On The Wall by calling or texting 505-720-9019.

