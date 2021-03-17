Kick back and relax with Bodyworks by Lisa

Kick back, relax, and unwind. Bodyworks by Lisa is a minority, woman-owned massage therapy business that has been operating for 8 years. Bodyworks by Lisa provides the highest-quality relaxing messages to meet the client’s needs. They focus on medical, sports, and deep-tissue massages. Owner Lisa Melendez discusses more on all the services that they provide.

Melendez always had a passion for health and wellness. In 2011, she decided to pursue her passion through the practice of massage therapy. With a clinical approach to her practice, Melendez structures her massages to address the individual needs of each client, creating an optimal outcome-based treatment plan. Online bookings available through the Bodyworks by Lisa website.

