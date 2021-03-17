What makes Albuquerque Community Safety Department important to the community

Fighting crime in Albuquerque. Local elected officials always seem to grapple with that very issue. What can we do to clean up our streets? That’s where the Albuquerque Community Safety Department comes into play. Coordinator Mariela Ruiz-Angel discusses what the department does and what makes them so important to the community.

The Albuquerque Community Safety department (ACS) will dispatch first responders to 911 calls with or without other first responders from the police and fire departments. Community Safety responders may have backgrounds as social workers, peer to peer support, clinicians, counselors, or similar fields.

