KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids holds online fundraising event

Every year, our sister station KRQE News 13 works extremely hard with the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign. This annual fundraiser serves children in the lowest Title 1 schools by putting brand new shoes on every child in the school. However, due to the pandemic, things are a little different this year. KRQE Media Group Community Relations Director Carolyn Rush discusses what’s changing and how we can still help.

Today, March 18, KRQE Cares is holding an all-day fundraiser. You can go got krqe.com/cares and click on the big red “Donate Now” button. The link will take you to KRQE’s nonprofit partner, Assistance League of Albuquerque. The goal to reach by the end of the day is $10,000.

