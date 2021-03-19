Mayor Tim Keller discusses state of the City of Albuquerque

The City of Albuquerque certainly had its challenges before COVID-19 hit last March. Yet as the global pandemic upended life in the Duke City, Mayor Tim Keller and his administration worked tirelessly to address the public health crisis as well as the ongoing work to make Albuquerque a better place to live. Mayor Tim Keller sat down with New Mexico Living to discuss all of this plus more.

Mayor Tim Keller is committed to making the City of Albuquerque safe, inclusive, and full of opportunity. The city is facing the toughest challenges head on by fighting crime, supporting the local economy, creating opportunities for kids, addressing homelessness, and expanding sustainability.

