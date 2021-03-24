Community

BeYOUtiful Skin Med Spa empowers women to feel their very best

Two best friends, Melissa Cadena and Britney Martinez have worked together for the past decade in labor and delivery. They switched over to the aesthetics field to help women in a new way to help them feel BeYOUtiful. Cadena and Martinez discuss some of the services that they offer.

Right now, BeYOUtiful offers botox, fillers, teeth whitening, derma-planing, and b12 vitamin injections. They are always offering free consultations in a comfortable, fun setting. To find out more information, just head to their website.

