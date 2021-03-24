Hans Wittler’s Automotive is the one-stop-shop for German vehicles

if you are the proud owner of the BMW, an Audi, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, or any other type of German car, there’s a business in the Duke City that you’re going to want to know about. Hans Wittler’s Automotive is the place to go if your German vehicle is in need of maintenance or repairs. Andreas and Roger Wittler discuss what makes their shop different from others and where the technology for cars is headed.

Hans Wittler’s Automotive is here to serve the public in the most honest and respectful way possible. It is all about the community including taking care of their customers and making sure this is a good place to work. At Hans Wittler’s Automotive, they treat every car like it is their own to ensure safety and reliability. They never sell anything that is not needed and ensure they deliver a quality product. Hans Wittler’s Automotive has all the latest factory scan tools and diagnostic tools necessary to efficiently diagnose and repair any problem that is thrown at them.

Like this: Like Loading...