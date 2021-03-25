Beloved Mariachi entertainer, Antonio Reyna, releases 7th studio album

For 25 years Antonio Reyna has been one of New Mexico’s most celebrated and awarded Mariachi entertainers. To commemorate the occasion, Reyna released his 7th studio album in tribute to his idol, Lola Beltran, also known as Lola La Grande (Lola the Great). Reyna discusses his latest album “Homenaje A Lola La Grande.”

Antonio Reyna began his career in 1996 and was discovered by then news anchor Nelson Martinez. Reyna worked with Martinez for a few years, traveling the state and opening shows for Mr. Martinez. In 2002, Reyna recorded his first solo album called “Con MIs Propias Manos.” It was well-received by the public and the demand for his public performances increased.

Reyna became a local favorite and has traveled the Southwest, Pacific Coast, and Mexico, sharing his music. His live shows have graced the stages of many Historic Theaters throughout the state and Performing Art’s Centers across the Southwest. Reyna’s unique voice and interpretation style along with his crowd interaction quickly made him one of New Mexico’s most beloved Entertainers.

“Homenaje A Lola La Grande” is available now. You can purchase the album on his website, as well as find out more information on any future events, look at photo galleries, and even contact him.

