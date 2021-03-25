Local author Josephine Zamora Padilla discusses latest book ‘Under the Red Tin Roof’

Growing up in New Mexico, Josephine Zamora Padilla always gravitated towards the arts. Growing up, she would create oil, write songs and poetry, make pottery, and so much more. From birth she was an artist, however, she found her true calling when she began to write. Josephine Zamora Padilla discussed how she got into writing and how her family history and life experiences mold her into the author that she is today.

You can purchase her book “Under the Red Tin Roof” is on Amazon.com, available in paperback and ebook. You can also request an autographed copy of her book by emailing her at Lospa@msn.com.

