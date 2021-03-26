Country artist Kelsey Lamb discusses inspirations, future of music

She’s a star in the making. Raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, Kelsey Lamb ventured to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her dream in country music. Inspired by artists like Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Carrie Underwood, Lamb kicked off her career in 2016 with the release of her holiday EP, “Christmas with Kelsey.” Ever since she’s had her songs featured in movies as well as one that’s currently on CMT.com. So what’s next? Kelsey Lamb discusses her inspirations for making music and what she’s got planned for the future.

