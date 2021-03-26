Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer discusses importance of mental health

When we talk about our overall health, there is so much more to it besides watching what we at and how much exercise we get. Taking care of our mental health is equally as important. So why is the topic of mental health on the rise these days? Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well discusses mental health, why it’s different for each individual, and what we can do to control it.
Foods that help Control Mental Illness
- Fruits and vegetables
- Salmon
- Dark green leafy vegetables
- nuts
- seeds
- legumes
Foods to avoid
- Processed meats
- Fried foods
- Refined cereals
- Candy
- Pastries
- High-fat dairy products
Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.
