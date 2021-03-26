Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer discusses importance of mental health

When we talk about our overall health, there is so much more to it besides watching what we at and how much exercise we get. Taking care of our mental health is equally as important. So why is the topic of mental health on the rise these days? Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well discusses mental health, why it’s different for each individual, and what we can do to control it.

Foods that help Control Mental Illness

Fruits and vegetables

Salmon

Dark green leafy vegetables

nuts

seeds

legumes

Foods to avoid

Processed meats

Fried foods

Refined cereals

Candy

Pastries

High-fat dairy products

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.

Like this: Like Loading...