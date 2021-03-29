New Mexicans have earned $1 million using AdWallet

AdWallet is a New Mexico start-up with 200,000 members all over the United States, with over 50,000 in New Mexico. They allow advertisers to reward consumers in cash when they choose to spend time exploring a brand.

To participate, users can download the AdWallet app which will then ask questions that are designed to find out what type of advertising you’d like to see. When there is an ad that is right for you, users will receive a text that sends a link so you can watch an ad.

For watching the ad users earn a minimum of 50 cents to $3 per video interaction. Those who share the ad and those who reveal their verified email receive an extra dollar. When users reach $10, they’ll have the option to cash out either by transferring to a bank account, eGift cards, or chose to donate the cash. CEO of AdWallet Adam Greenhood discusses how much money New Mexicans have earned using AdWallet.

