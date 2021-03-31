Become a certified welder with 505 CWI

505 CWI performs many aspects of steel inspection and now they’ve created an in-person and online training certification program right here in Albuquerque for those wanting to become certified welders in their chosen method. 505 CWI Owner Gerald Henderson provides more information on what to expect.

505 CWI began early 2011 with Gerald Henderson being the sole employee and has seen immense growth over the past 10 years. At 505 CWI, they perform many aspects of steel inspection including visual welding inspection and non-destructive testing/examination which include Ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle testing, and liquid penetrant testing.

