Sagebrush Church holds services virtually for Easter

Easter weekend is upon us. With restrictions on gatherings still in flux, Sagebrush Church has adopted a hybrid model for Easter this year. Worship Team Director Daniel Montoya to find out how this Easter will be unlike others before.

Sagebrush Church is one of the largest churches in New Mexico. Before COVID, upwards of 12,000 people would attend a service each weekend at a physical location in the Albuquerque metro, Santa Fe, Farmington, and Belize. The restrictions on mass gatherings have not stopped the church from reaching people.

After making the shift to focus more resources online and on TV, Sagebrush now reaches over 75,000 people each week online, on TV, and in person. Including remote areas of New Mexico and vulnerable populations that may not have the ability to access physical church options. With restrictions on gatherings still in flux, Sagebrush has adopted a hybrid model for Easter in 2021, offering a fully produced Easter experience for TV and online while also offering an in-person experience with limited tickets to stay within COVID guidelines. The online and TV experience features video from all across the State of New Mexico. This is Easter as you’ve never seen it before.

No matter where you are or what you’re going through, you can experience the hope that comes with the Easter season – and you can tune in from anywhere, even your couch! Join an Easter Service at Sagebrush Church – Online, on TV, or in person. For times and ways to watch, head over to sagebrush.church/easter.

