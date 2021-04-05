Updated Medicaid eligibility may mean you should reapply

The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) provides accessible integrated services to older adults, adults with disabilities, and caregivers to assist them in maintaining their independence, dignity, autonomy, health, safety, and economic well-being, thereby empowering them to live on their own terms in their own communities as protectively as possible. Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, Cabinet Secretary for the State of New Mexico’s Aging and Long-Term Services Department, discusses Medicaid benefits called the Medicare Savings Program (MSP).

This past January, there was a change in the eligibility for the Medicaid benefits called MSP, eliminating the asset test. This means that they will only look at income, not savings and assets. That means people who were denied because their assets were over the limit should reapply. For assistance, just call 1-800-432-2080 and you’ll be connected to a Benefits Counselor. If you don’t need to speak with a Benefits Counselor, you can apply to the Medicare Savings Program by visiting yes.state.nm.us.

