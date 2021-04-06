American Lung Association holds annual ‘Fight for Air Stair Climb’

Making a positive impact on the thousands of New Mexicans affected by lung disease. That’s exactly what you’ll be doing if you participate in the Albuquerque Fight for Air Stair Climb. Victoria Byrd discusses the challenge, how it got started, and how you can take part.

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education, and advocacy. In April 2020, they launched their 25M Initiative to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory pandemics.

On April 10, 2021, they will be holding their annual Fight for Air Stair Climb Event at the Albuquerque Fire Academy. This is a great way to challenge yourself physically while making a positive impact on the thousands of New Mexicans affected by lung disease. This year, American Lung Association in New Mexico is partnering with Firefighters from across the state, to host two wonderful events. A traditional stair climb and a modified Fire Fighter Combat Challenge. The combat challenge is a demanding 5-event physical challenge that participants will complete with the fastest time, and includes a stair climb. These challenges will promote physical fitness and are signature fundraisers for the local office of the American Lung Association. Money raised from this event, supports local programs.

This is a COVID-safe event! To sign up, go to ClimbAlbuquerque.org. You. must register before the event to get your start time.

Like this: Like Loading...