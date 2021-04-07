AdWallet provides tips to protect your personal data

There has been a lot of talk in the news about Facebook, Google, and Apple under a lot of pressure for how they protect and make money on the personal data of all their users. So how concerned should we be about all of this? AdWallet CEO Adam Greenhood gave some advice on how to protect, control, and monetize your valuable personal data.

AdWallet is a New Mexico start-up with 200,000 members all over the United States, with over 50,000 in New Mexico. They allow advertisers to reward consumers in cash when they choose to spend time exploring a brand. To participate, users can download the AdWallet app which will then ask questions that are designed to find out what type of advertising you’d like to see. When there is an ad that is right for you, users will receive a text that sends a link so you can watch an ad.

