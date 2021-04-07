Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce highlights events in April

New members, an annual golf tournament fundraiser, a procurement series, and more. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce goes over the busy month of April they have ahead of them.

On May 6, join the AHCC for their annual Hispano Chamber Golf Classic. This year, they are proud to partner with the Santa Ana and Twin Warrior Golf Clubs to bring double the fun. For over 34 years, the Hispano Chamber Golf Classic has raised funds for its annual scholarship recipients. They have doubled their 2021 goal and to reach those goals, they will be bringing double the teams. To date, the AHCC has awarded $2.5 million. You can register your team online or you can register a sponsorship online.

The AHCC’s Procurement Series is back for a second cohort. This series of six weekly classes will unlcok the mysteries and the opportunities of doing business with Ferdarl, State, County, City, and other Local Municipalities and Anchor Institutions of New Mexico. The series will run every Tuesday from 3 PM to 5 PM on Zoom, starting June 1. You can register online through their website.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

Like this: Like Loading...