Dijon-parmesan whole roasted cauliflower with Smith’s Food and Drug

Smith’s Chef Jeff Jackson shows us how to make a delicious Dijon-Parmesan Whole Roasted Cauliflower.
Ingredients
- 1 lg. head cauliflower
- 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
- ¼ c. olive oil
- 4 tbsp. Dijon mustard, divided
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- ½ bunch parsley, chopped
- ¼ c. grated parmesan
- ½ lemon juiced
Directions
- Position an oven rack on the bottom of an oven and preheat it to 450. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Remove the leaves from the cauliflower and trim the stem flush with the florets so it will sit flat.
- In a bowl, whisk together the garlic, oil, 3tbsp. of the Dijon, and lemon juice. Place the cauliflower in the sheet pan and evenly brush the oil and dijon mixture over the cauliflower. Allow to sit for 30 minutes. Place in the oven and roast for 50-60 minutes or until browned and tender.
- Remove it from the oven and let it rest for a few minutes. As it rests, stir together the parsley, parmesan. Brush the remaining 1 tbsp. of Dijon on the cauliflower and sprinkle on the parmesan mixture. Cut into wedges and serve squeezed with a little fresh lemon juice. Enjoy!
