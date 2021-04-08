Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is reopening with new additions

Founded back in 1976 by the 19 Pueblo tribes of New Mexico, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is a world-class museum and Cultural Center that works to preserve Pueblo in culture by highlighting the accomplishments involving the history of the Pueblo peoples in New Mexico. COVID-19 forced them to close their doors. Now they are preparing to open back up. Dr. Beverlee McClure discusses when and what changes will be made.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is planned to be open again in early April 2021. To learn more about what visitors can do during their visit, or to keep up with any updates on any changes to the Center, head to their website, or follow them on Facebook.

