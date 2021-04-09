Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors celebrates 100 years

Celebrating 100 years in 2021, the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors will hit the century mark. They have grown into the largest local professional trade association in central New Mexico with more than 4300 members. President Belinda Franco discussed the milestone as well as what we can expect from their upcoming statewide open house.

In 2021, the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® (GAAR) will celebrate its 100 Year Anniversary. On July 11, 1921, the National Association of REALTORS® approved the Albuquerque Real Estate Board with a roster of 20 members. Throughout the years, the Association has undergone several name changes as its geographic boundaries have expanded to include areas in Bernalillo, Valencia, Sandoval, Santa Fe, and Torrance County.

On April 10 – 11, you can see hundreds of open houses all across New Mexico. You’ll be seeing homes virtually from the safety of your home. Go to NewMexicoHomeSearch.com to verify open house listings and to see a full list of open houses.

Like this: Like Loading...