Run for the Zoo is going virtual for 2021

Lace-up those running shoes and stretch out your legs. The Run for the Zoo is back for another year, and they are keeping things virtual. Run for the Zoo Committee Chair Hubert Hill discusses all the details needed to participate this year.

For the second year in a row, Run for the Zoo will be virtual. The Virtual Run for the Zoo is from May 2 – May 9 from anywhere at any time. Participants can register for their favorite distance – 1 mile, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and their brand new Full Marathon. These distances can be completed however the participant wants – walk, run, inside or outdoors, bike, skateboard, swim, and one day or over several days. Participants can register for distance only, purchase an entry and a t-shirt, or buy an entry, t-shirt, and finisher medal. Register now at runforthezoo.org.

