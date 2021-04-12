ABQ-IT discusses cybersecurity and how to protect your business

Cybersecurity is a hot topic word right now, and for good reason. With breaches on the rise every day, and most businesses failing to recover after a breach, they need to have a solid strategy in place to keep from closing their doors after an inevitable cyber-event. Greg Mullen, President of ABQ-IT, discusses how to manage the maze that is cybersecurity, and how big the problem of cybercrime is in New Mexico.

ABQ-IT is a locally owned IT managed services provider and risk-mitigation expert. Their services include IT consulting, managed IT solutions, and hardware sales. You can get a free consultation now by going to their website abq-it.com.

