Santo Niño Regional Catholic School is now enrolling for upcoming school year

Santo Niño is a regional Catholic elementary school serving the parishes of Santa Fe, New Mexico. They have been open since August 2020 with students attending in-person and have had no cases of COVID-19 among those in their building. They are now accepting enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year. Principal Robin Chavez provides all the details.

Santo Niño is built on community. Their teachers, parents, and students work in concert to provide the most well-rounded and wholesome educational environment that they can. Their students not only learn to count, read, and play musical instruments, but also how to be good citizens and charitable people.

