Dr. Stevie discusses importance of physical activity for your health

Getting back on track. If you are somebody who was looking to improve your health and your wellness, you’ve got to look at two major factors; physical activity and diet. Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well discusses why both of these factors are so important when it comes to overall health.

Dr. Stevie says that some of the health benefits of exercise include helping to control your weight, building your immune system, reducing the risk of heart disease, and so much more. Some of the physical activities you should practice are workouts at the gym, climbing stairs, even walking to your mailbox or some house cleaning, anything to help you get active.

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.

