Assistance League discusses Grandma’s Fun Run, National Volunteer Week

Since 1959, the Assistance League of Albuquerque has been providing the community with a variety of different philanthropic programs that are really making a difference and stood the test of time. Vice President of Philanthropic Programs Mitzi Holmes discusses upcoming National Volunteer Week as well as the Grandma’s Fun Run.

Register today for the inaugural Grandma’s Fund Run 10K, 5K, and Kids K. This is an opportunity to support students attending Albuquerque Public Schools Title 1 Schools. Registration is $20 and includes a finisher medal or a pin. Specially designed Grandma’s Fund Run t-shirts are also available to purchase for $25. On April 18-24, participants can start their fun run. Take lots of pictures of family, friends, or themselves participating in this walk/run. Wear a Grandma costume if you like. Email your photos to socialmedia@assistanceleagueabq.org.

