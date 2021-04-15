What to expect for the 2021 special congressional election

Back on March 16, Deb Haaland resigned from her seat in the United States House of Representatives after being confirmed the day before by the United States Senate to serve as United States Secretary of the Interior in the Biden Administration. This means that in June, New Mexico will hold a special congressional election. Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover provides information about the 2021 special congressional election and all the details needed in order to make your voices heard.

