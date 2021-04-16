Adam Hooks & The Huckleberries releases new single

Adam Hooks & The Huckleberries are a four-piece rock band from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Born out of the COVID-19 pandemic and a shared love of Country, Rock, and Soul, the band crafts songs in the vein of Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Petty.

In March 2020, all 4 members of the band saw their career as performing musicians grind to a halt. Having spent most of their adult lives on the road in punk, country, and rock bands, the sudden stop was jarring. Recognizing adversity as an opportunity, the band began writing and remotely demos and parts for the album throughout the following summer and fall. Starting in late November, they entered the studio and recorded the album that would become their debut, “So Far Gone.”

The band’s high octane live sound brings timeless rock and country aesthetics both familiar and exciting for the audience. The Huckleberries have already created a buzz that will only grow to a roar once they are back on the road, leaving it all on stage and connecting with fans.

On Friday, April 16 at 8 PM, Adam Hooks & The Huckleberries are performing at the Launchpad. The Launchpad streams their shows both on their YouTube channel and their Facebook page. While streaming is free to the public, you will have the opportunity to purchase “tickets” through their website, with proceeds benefiting the venue. Just head to the Launchpad’s website for more information.

