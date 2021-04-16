Upside Goods Co. sells candles for a good cause

Upside Goods Co. is a candle and goods company that started as a result of COVID-19 shut-downs in 2020. Their focus is to shine a light on what makes you feel good with candles that create a sense of peace and place. A portion of their profits benefits mental health and awareness organizations that help individuals and communities get the help they need. Owner Ashley Fathergill discusses how she was able to get her business up and running and what makes her candles different.

Like this: Like Loading...