ABQ Drug Testing discusses all the different options available for drug tests

ABQ Drug Testing has been in business for over a decade, specializing in a variety of different drug tests. President and Owner Maxine Chavez discusses drug, alcohol, and DNA testing, and how they are educating the community on all the different options available.

ABQ Drug Testing is a full-service drug testing facility specializing in Hair and Childguard Hair drug and alcohol testing, PEth 21 day Alcohol testing, and DNA Paternity testing. They feel it is important for people to know that there is a drug or alcohol test that can fit every situation.

Like this: Like Loading...