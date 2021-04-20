Get your aquarium up and running with Clark’s Pet Emporium

If you’re looking to get some pet fish, then head on over to Clark’s Pets Emporium. They have been assisting the Albuquerque community in acquiring and caring for their family pets for nearly 40 years. Manager Tanner Richards discusses what they can do for your to help get your home aquarium up and running.

Whether you are thinking about just a small feature for an office or a bedroom, or if you’re ready to go big with a large tank that will wow friends and gives your family hours of entertainment, Clark’s Pet Emporium will help you find everything you need. Clark’s Pet Emporium has two locations; one on Lomas and the other on Menaul Blvd. Both locations are open seven days a week. For more information, just head to their website.

