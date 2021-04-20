Hit the course for the ALS Swing for a Cure Golf Tournament

Hitting the course for a worthy cause. The ALS Association New Mexico Chapter is back hosting their annual Swing for a Cure Bud Nielsen Memorial Golf Tournament. Special Events and Development Coordinator discusses how we can take part.

The Golf Tournament is on May 17 at Santa Ana Golf Club. With COVID-19 restrictions, May 18 may also be added as an additional day. Registration is $700 per foursome and $175 per player. Each player who registers will receive two meals, a swag bag, a cart, and green fees included. Preferences on flights are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and flights fill up quickly so register your team early. Just head to their website to register, or follow them on Facebook for any updates.

