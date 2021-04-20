Living Links week of April 19 – April 23

Links mentioned on New Mexico Living the week of April 19 – April 23.
Monday, April 19
- Hit the course for the ALS Swing for a Cure Golf Tournament
- Buy your next futon from Futons and Frames
- Lemon Garlic Roasted Chicken Wings with Smith’s Food and Drug
Tuesday, April 20
- Get your aquarium up and running with Clark’s Pet Emporium
- Start thinking about your savings with Northwestern Mutual
- ABQ Drug Testing discusses all the different options available for drug tests
Categories: Living Links