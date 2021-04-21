Author teaches ‘Common Sense’ with humor and illustrations

Using common sense. We all try to do this in our daily lives, but sometimes, it can elude us. Thankfully, “Common Sense” is here to help us all out. Author Tom Burns, The Common Sense Fellow, discusses how his book dives deep into what common sense is through illustration and humor.

Tom Burns has owned several successful businesses in Albuquerque and, at age 84, has begun publishing his Books of Common Sense featuring illustrations created by local artists and Tom’s unique country-style dry sense of humor. You can find Burns’s books on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Books A Million, Indie Bound, or order online through his website.

