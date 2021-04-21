Selling your home? Distinguishing Design can help you sell for top dollar

When looking to sell your home, it is important to make sure that your house is as advertised. That means getting the inside cleaned and in tip-top shape, and there is no one better at redesigning and getting homes ready to sell than Distinguishing Style. Owner Mindy Abramson discusses how she can help redesign your property to sell for top dollar while using your own furnishings.

Mindy Abramson, CSP, RESA-PRO, and Residential Staging Expert, is an award-winning stager and redesigner. She will help you redesign your property to sell for top dollar using your furnishings and eliminating furniture rental fees through the proven proprietary process, Mindy’s Moves, guaranteed. She redesigns homes for living as well as selling.

