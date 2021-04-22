AdWallet goes over Facebook vs Apple’s fight on data privacy

There has been a lot of talk in the news about Apple and Facebook fighting over consumer data privacy. CEO of AdWallet Adam Greenhood breaks it all down to find out how this could affect us.

AdWallet is a New Mexico start-up with 200,000 members all over the United States, with over 50,000 in New Mexico. They allow advertisers to reward consumers in cash when they choose to spend time exploring a brand. To participate, users can download the AdWallet app which will then ask questions that are designed to find out what type of advertising you’d like to see. When there is an ad that is right for you, users will receive a text that sends a link so you can watch an ad.

