Best Buddies Friendship Walk goes virtual

Establishing a global volunteer movement. That’s what Best Buddies International is doing by creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, and leadership development for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Miranda Romero and Jose Luis of Best Buddies New Mexico discuss the upcoming Best Buddies Friendship Walk and how we can all participate.

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading walk in the country supporting inclusion for people with IDD. This year, they are getting creative and for the first time ever, the Friendship Walk will be televised. On April 24, the walk will be aired on the New Mexico’s CW at 2:30 PM. Donations are also welcome for anyone who wants to. All donations received will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $10K. There is no better time to support inclusion than the present. To find out more information, just head over to their website or follow them on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...