Mike Garson discusses importance of music-making

Mike Garson is a world-renowned keyboardist, composer, and educator known famously for his 30-year partnership with David Bowie. Garson has also worked with Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Freddie Hubbard, Stan Getz, and Stanley Clarke, to name just a few. Most recently, Mike produced a Bowie tribute concert called, “A Bowie Celebration: Just for one day!”, bringing together dozens of Bowie alumni band members. Although Garson started playing piano at the age of 7, he believes that it’s never too late to start, which is why he is an advocate for Playground Sessions.

Co-created by the legendary Quincy Jones, Playground Sessions incorporates interactive lessons featuring everyone’s favorite songs, video tutorials, and real-time feedback. Bring the joy of playing the piano into your homes with Playground Sessions as a way to make good on that New Year’s resolution to learn how to play.

Like this: Like Loading...