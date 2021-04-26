Modeled after Chip and Joana Gaines’s Magnolia in Waco, Texas, Poulin Design Center introduces Poulin Marketplace to the Albuquerque community. The one-stop design shop has now expanded its solutions for your dream home, and as New Mexico Living found out on location, they are just getting started.

Poulin Marketplace is the newest retail store for home decor, located inside the Poulin Design Center. They bring quality home and lifestyle decor to add the perfect finishing touches to your space.

New Mexico is years behind on the latest trends but doesn’t have to be. Poulin Marketplace wants to bring unique, trendy home decor to New Mexico so customers are on trend with the rest of the world. Poulin Marketplace wants customers to be inspired when they walk in and show the latest styles on their Trends wall. They want to show customers that decorating their with a few key items is easy.

Poulin Marketplace is open Monday-Friday, from 9 AM to 5 PM, and on Saturdays from 10 AM to 3 PM. They are located off I-25, just north of Paseo del Norte. You can follow them on Instagram, Facebook, or visit their website at PoulinMarketplace.com.

Like this: Like Loading...