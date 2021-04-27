2021 Virtual Run for the Zoo introduces new distance participants can register for

Lace-up your running shoes and stretch out your legs. The annual Run for the Zoo is back again, and like last year, the event will remain virtual. Events Director Taylor Pellegrini discusses the changes we will see this year and how you can register.

The second Virtual Run for the Zoo is May 2 – 9, from anywhere at any time. Participants are welcome to register for their favorite distances – 1 mile, 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon, and their brand-new Full-Marathon. These distances can be completed however the participants like; walk, run, inside or outdoors, bike, skateboard, swim, and one day or over several days. Participants can register for a distance only, purchase an entry and a t-shirt, or buy an entry, t-shirt, and finisher medal. Make sure to follow Run for the Zoo on Facebook and Instagram, and head to their website for more information.

The New Mexico BioPark Society is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit support organization for the ABQ BioPark. They organize Run for the Zoo, one of their largest fundraisers in which all proceeds support the BioPark.

