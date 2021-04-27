The New Mexico Lottery celebrates 25th anniversary

Happy 25th anniversary to the New Mexico Lottery. Since its inception, the New Mexico Lottery has granted 134,000 New Mexicans with a Legislative Lottery Scholarship and has raised more than $890 million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Wendy Ahlm, Director of Advertising and Marketing for the New Mexico Lottery discusses the Lottery’s 25th anniversary and shares some exciting promotions heading your way.

To celebrate the big milestone, New Mexico Lottery will be kicking off an entire year of promotions. Some of the promotions will be player promotions, retailer promotions, and even promotions on social media. Make sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and check their website at nmloterry.com.

