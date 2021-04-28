The Children’s Hour presents ‘ICKY: A Pandemic Radio Musical’

The Children’s Hour is an internationally syndicated high-quality kid’s public radio program and podcast which is educational, entertaining and includes New Mexico children in every production. Now with the help of 17 theater professionals, The Children’s Hour Kids Crew has created an original musical called ICKY: A Pandemic Radio Musical. Executive Director and Producer Katie Stone gives more details on the show’s production.

This musical was written after hours of individual consultations with each child, finding out how the pandemic has impacted them. The resulting story is compelling, exciting, and full of excellent music. The entire production was rehearsed remotely and was recorded in person, using a COVID-safe method. The show will have a full score and a “live” band performing the music.

On May 2, The Children’s Hour will have a release party. The musical will air in New Mexico on public radio stations across the state, including KUNM – 89.9fm on Saturday, May 15th. You can follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or head to their website for more information.

