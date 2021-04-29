Summer Food Service Program offers new locations for meal pickup

Working to ensure no child or teen goes hungry. The Summer Food Service Program in the Duke City provides free meals to children ages 1-18 during the summer months. Program Manager Emiliano Perea provides details about this crucial program and how it will work this year.

The Summer Food Service Program is 100% federally funded and administered on the state level by the NM Early Childhood Education and Care Department. Its mission is to contribute to the healthy growth, development, and wellness of young children and adults in the state of New Mexico. To find the closest meal site or for more information, head to their website at summerfoodnm.org.

