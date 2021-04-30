Comcast RISE accepting applications for businesses hit hardest by COVID-19

In an effort to help small businesses owned by Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), Comcast launched Comcast RISE in 2020. This program is currently accepting applications for its next cohort. Comcast Area Vice President Chris Dunkeson discusses how the program works and when applications are due.

Comcast RISE is committed to supporting small businesses that have been hit the hardest by the economic impact of the pandemic. The deadline for small businesses to apply is May 7, 2021. Additional recipients will be chosen quarterly. To find out if your business qualifies and wants to apply, head to their website to apply online.

