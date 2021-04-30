Parmesan and Lemon Roasted Asparagus with Smith’s Food and Drug

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s Food and Drug is here to show you how to make a Parmesan and Lemon Roasted Asparagus.
Ingredients
- 2 bunches asparagus, ends trimmed
- 1 lemon
- 4 tbsp. butter
- Olive oil
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- ½ c. shredded parmesan cheese
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 425. Rinse and dry each bunch of asparagus and snap off the woody end.
- Place them on a sheet pan and drizzle with a little olive oil. Sprinkle on the garlic powder and some salt and pepper. Toss around with your hands to evenly distribute the seasoning. Arrange the asparagus into an even layer.
- Slice half of the lemon into thin slices and layer over the top third of the asparagus. Squeeze the other half of the lemon evenly over the asparagus. Thinly slice the butter and line it down the center of the asparagus.
- Place in the oven to roast for 10-12 minutes. Remove from the oven and set the oven to broil. Evenly spread the shredded parmesan over the asparagus and return to the oven. Broil for 2-4 minutes or until the cheese is melted and browning. Remove from the oven and enjoy!
Categories: Community, Living Show